Tuesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|002
|111
|001—6
|11
|1
|Chicago
|000
|010
|004—5
|6
|1
Snell, Kittredge (7), Andriese (8), Weber (9), Colome (9) and Ramos; Fulmer, Santiago (5), Infante (8), Bummer (9) and Castillo, Narvaez. W_Snell 1-1. L_Fulmer 0-1. Sv_Colome (3). HRs_Tampa Bay, Gomez (2). Chicago, Abreu (3).
___
|Detroit
|000
|000
|100—1
|6
|0
|Cleveland
|100
|000
|01x—2
|4
|1
Boyd, Wilson (8) and McCann; Tomlin, McAllister (6), Olson (7), Otero (7), Miller (8), Allen (9) and R.Perez. W_Miller 1-0. L_Wilson 0-2. Sv_Allen (3). HRs_Cleveland, Ramirez (2), Perez (1).
___
|Toronto
|000
|000
|011—2
|7
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|010—1
|3
|2
A.Sanchez, Osuna (9) and Martin; Cashner, M.Castro (8), O'Day (9) and Sisco. W_A.Sanchez 1-1. L_O'Day 0-1. Sv_Osuna (5). HRs_Toronto, Granderson (1).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Pittsburgh
|013
|100
|300—8
|12
|1
|Chicago
|110
|000
|120—5
|10
|0
Nova, E.Santana (8), Vazquez (8) and Cervelli; Chatwood, Montgomery (6), Butler (8), Duensing (9) and Contreras. W_Nova 1-1. L_Chatwood 0-2. Sv_Vazquez (4). HRs_Pittsburgh, Marte (2), Cervelli (1). Chicago, Baez 2 (2).
___
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|001—1
|5
|2
|Washington
|200
|101
|00x—4
|8
|0
Foltynewicz, Carle (6), Jose Ramirez (7), Minter (8) and C.Perez; Strasburg, Solis (9), Madson (9) and Severino. W_Strasburg 2-1. L_Foltynewicz 1-1. Sv_Madson (1).
___
|Cincinnati
|000
|010
|000—1
|3
|1
|Philadelphia
|000
|001
|14x—6
|6
|0
Bailey, Hughes (7), Rainey (8) and Barnhart; Nola, Milner (9) and Alfaro, Knapp. W_Nola 1-0. L_Hughes 0-1. HRs_Philadelphia, Kingery (2).
___
|New York
|100
|111
|022—8
|9
|0
|Miami
|000
|040
|200—6
|11
|1
deGrom, Rhame (7), Sewald (7), Robles (8), Familia (9) and Plawecki; C.Smith, Despaigne (6), Steckenrider (7), Barraclough (8), Ziegler (9) and Holaday. W_Robles 2-0. L_Ziegler 0-2. Sv_Familia (6). HRs_New York, Flores (1), Cabrera 2 (3). Miami, Bour 2 (2).