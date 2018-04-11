  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBN--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2018/04/11 10:14
BC-BBN--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Owings Ari 10 30 8 12 .400
Hoskins Phi 10 32 7 12 .375
Swanson Atl 10 41 5 15 .366
Galvis SD 11 37 3 13 .351
Posey SF 9 29 4 10 .345
Herrera Phi 9 32 7 11 .344
Moran Pit 9 32 5 11 .344
RFlaherty Atl 10 35 7 12 .343
Kendrick Was 9 35 2 12 .343
Dickerson Pit 9 38 8 13 .342
Home Runs

Harper, Washington, 6; Blackmon, Colorado, 4; 9 tied at 3.

Runs Batted In

Polanco, Pittsburgh, 13; Harper, Washington, 12; Franco, Philadelphia, 12; FFreeman, Atlanta, 11; Tucker, Atlanta, 9; BAnderson, Miami, 9; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 9; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 9; 8 tied at 8.

Pitching

; 13 tied at 2-0.