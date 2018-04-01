Tokyo Disneyland celebrates 35 year anniversary 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — April 15 marks the 35th anniversary of Tokyo Disneyland and two revamps have been added to the park in honor of the celebration: a brand-new daytime parade called "Dreaming It Up!" and an updated version of the cult-classic boat ride, "It's a Small World."

Glimpses of the new features were unveiled to the media on April 10.



(CNA image)

Mickey Mouse and Pluto will lead the new "Dreaming It Up!" parade atop a winged horse float along with Minnie Mouse, Cinderella, and Snow White, according to the Japan Times. In total, the parade runs for 45 minutes and features 13 floats, 140 people, and 55 Disney characters.



(CNA image)

Two characters from "Big Hero Six," Baymax and Hiro, have been added to the parade. This is the first time the parade has been updated in over five years.



(CNA image)

"It's a Small World" however has not been updated since the park opened in 1983, according to CNA. Children from over 300 cultures are featured along the boat ride, singing "It's a Small World," a song about creating international harmony.

Around 40 Disney characters will be integrated into the ride, including characters from "Frozen."

The entirety of the new features will be revealed this Sunday.



(CNA image)



(CNA image)