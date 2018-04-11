Simmons playing for 76ers after suffering from stomach flu

ATLANTA (AP) — Ben Simmons is playing for the streaking Philadelphia 76ers in their next-to-last game of the regular season after missing the morning shootaround because of an illness.

Simmons was listed as questionable for the game in Atlanta against the Hawks after being diagnosed with stomach flu. But coach Brett Brown says Simmons is feeling well enough to play with the 76ers attempting to set a franchise record with their 15th straight win.

Simmons is averaging 16 points a game in his rookie season, a huge reason for Philadelphia's success after years of rebuilding. The 76ers need to win their final two games to lock up the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

