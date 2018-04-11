White House: Chad removed from US travel ban list

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says citizens of Chad will be able to receive visas for travel to the United States again because the country has been removed from the administration's travel ban list.

Press secretary Sarah Sanders says President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation announcing Chad "has improved its identity-management and information sharing practices" enough to get off the list.

Chad was put on the list last September because of a glitch that prevented it from supplying Homeland Security officials with recent samples of its passports.

U.S. officials also said Chad was unable to adequately share public safety and terrorism-related information with U.S. officials who screen foreigners seeking to enter the U.S.

Chad has been a key U.S. counterterrorism partner in the fight against threats to Africa's Sahel region.