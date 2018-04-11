  1. Home
American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/11 06:00
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 8 1 .889
Toronto 7 4 .636 2
New York 5 5 .500
Baltimore 4 7 .364 5
Tampa Bay 3 8 .273 6
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 5 5 .500
Minnesota 4 4 .500
Detroit 4 5 .444 ½
Kansas City 3 5 .375 1
Chicago 3 7 .300 2
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 9 2 .818
Los Angeles 8 3 .727 1
Seattle 4 4 .500
Oakland 4 7 .364 5
Texas 4 8 .333

___

Monday's Games

Tampa Bay 5, Chicago White Sox 4

Cleveland 2, Detroit 0

Toronto 7, Baltimore 1

L.A. Angels 8, Texas 3

Houston 2, Minnesota 0

Kansas City 10, Seattle 0

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay 6, Chicago White Sox 5

Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Houston (McCullers 1-1) at Minnesota (Gibson 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Paxton 0-1) at Kansas City (Duffy 0-2), 2:15 p.m.

Detroit (Zimmermann 0-0) at Cleveland (Carrasco 2-0), 6:10 p.m.

Toronto (Estrada 1-0) at Baltimore (Gausman 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 1-1) at Boston (Price 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 0-0) at Texas (Moore 0-2), 8:05 p.m.

Oakland (Mengden 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Wood 0-1), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.