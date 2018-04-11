BC-SOC--English Summaries

Tuesday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
|Aston Villa 1, Cardiff 0
Aston Villa: Jack Grealish (85).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Nottingham Forest 0, Brentford 1
Brentford: Henrik Dalsgaard (81).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Preston 3, Leeds 1
Preston: Paul Gallagher (50, pen.), Sean Maguire (52), Alan Browne (82).
Leeds: Kemar Roofe (13).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Sunderland 1, Norwich 1
Sunderland: George Honeyman (63).
Norwich: Ivo Pinto (89).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Bristol City 3, Birmingham 1
Bristol City: Marlon Pack (12), Bobby Reid (27), Matt Taylor (84).
Birmingham: Lukas Jutkiewicz (34).
Halftime: 2-1.
|QPR 4, Sheffield Wednesday 2
QPR: Paul Smyth (8), Jake Bidwell (10), Idrissa Sylla (15, 53, pen.).
Sheffield Wednesday: Fernando Forestieri (61), Atdhe Nuhiu (69).
Halftime: 3-0.
|Ipswich 1, Barnsley 0
Ipswich: Jonas Knudsen (54).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Fulham 1, Reading 0
Fulham: Stefan Johansen (25).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Sheffield United 2, Middlesbrough 1
Sheffield United: Lee Evans (2, 40).
Middlesbrough: Daniel Ayala (48).
Halftime: 2-0.
|Burton Albion 0, Hull 5
Hull: Harry Wilson (5), Kamil Grosicki (33, 85), David Meyler (63, pen.), Will Keane (90).
Halftime: 0-2.
|Bolton 0, Millwall 2
Millwall: Tom Elliott (34), Ben Marshall (63).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Oxford United 0, Fleetwood Town 1
Fleetwood Town: Conor McAleny (90).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Gillingham 0, Blackburn 0
Halftime: 0-0.
|Rochdale 1, Wigan 4
Rochdale: Steven Davies (87, pen.).
Wigan: Dan Burn (17), James Vaughan (54), Michael Jacobs (60), Will Grigg (62).
Halftime: 0-1.
|AFC Wimbledon 1, Charlton 0
AFC Wimbledon: Lyle Taylor (45).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Blackpool 3, Northampton 0
Blackpool: Armand Gnanduillet (42), Sean Longstaff (62), Jimmy Ryan (74).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Swindon 2, Yeovil 2
Swindon: Matthew Taylor (11, 72).
Yeovil: Lewis Wing (68), Alex Fisher (89).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Stevenage 1, Mansfield Town 1
Stevenage: Danny Newton (15).
Mansfield Town: Will Atkinson (51).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Morecambe 2, Chesterfield 2
Morecambe: Garry Thompson (16), Callum Lang (33).
Chesterfield: Kristian Dennis (55), Andy Kellett (74).
Halftime: 2-0.