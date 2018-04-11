  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Summaries

By  Associated Press
2018/04/11 05:51
Tuesday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

England Championship
Aston Villa 1, Cardiff 0

Aston Villa: Jack Grealish (85).

Halftime: 0-0.

Nottingham Forest 0, Brentford 1

Brentford: Henrik Dalsgaard (81).

Halftime: 0-0.

Preston 3, Leeds 1

Preston: Paul Gallagher (50, pen.), Sean Maguire (52), Alan Browne (82).

Leeds: Kemar Roofe (13).

Halftime: 0-1.

Sunderland 1, Norwich 1

Sunderland: George Honeyman (63).

Norwich: Ivo Pinto (89).

Halftime: 0-0.

Bristol City 3, Birmingham 1

Bristol City: Marlon Pack (12), Bobby Reid (27), Matt Taylor (84).

Birmingham: Lukas Jutkiewicz (34).

Halftime: 2-1.

QPR 4, Sheffield Wednesday 2

QPR: Paul Smyth (8), Jake Bidwell (10), Idrissa Sylla (15, 53, pen.).

Sheffield Wednesday: Fernando Forestieri (61), Atdhe Nuhiu (69).

Halftime: 3-0.

Ipswich 1, Barnsley 0

Ipswich: Jonas Knudsen (54).

Halftime: 0-0.

Fulham 1, Reading 0

Fulham: Stefan Johansen (25).

Halftime: 1-0.

Sheffield United 2, Middlesbrough 1

Sheffield United: Lee Evans (2, 40).

Middlesbrough: Daniel Ayala (48).

Halftime: 2-0.

Burton Albion 0, Hull 5

Hull: Harry Wilson (5), Kamil Grosicki (33, 85), David Meyler (63, pen.), Will Keane (90).

Halftime: 0-2.

Bolton 0, Millwall 2

Millwall: Tom Elliott (34), Ben Marshall (63).

Halftime: 0-1.

England League One
Oxford United 0, Fleetwood Town 1

Fleetwood Town: Conor McAleny (90).

Halftime: 0-0.

Gillingham 0, Blackburn 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Rochdale 1, Wigan 4

Rochdale: Steven Davies (87, pen.).

Wigan: Dan Burn (17), James Vaughan (54), Michael Jacobs (60), Will Grigg (62).

Halftime: 0-1.

AFC Wimbledon 1, Charlton 0

AFC Wimbledon: Lyle Taylor (45).

Halftime: 1-0.

Blackpool 3, Northampton 0

Blackpool: Armand Gnanduillet (42), Sean Longstaff (62), Jimmy Ryan (74).

Halftime: 1-0.

England League Two
Swindon 2, Yeovil 2

Swindon: Matthew Taylor (11, 72).

Yeovil: Lewis Wing (68), Alex Fisher (89).

Halftime: 1-0.

Stevenage 1, Mansfield Town 1

Stevenage: Danny Newton (15).

Mansfield Town: Will Atkinson (51).

Halftime: 1-0.

Morecambe 2, Chesterfield 2

Morecambe: Garry Thompson (16), Callum Lang (33).

Chesterfield: Kristian Dennis (55), Andy Kellett (74).

Halftime: 2-0.