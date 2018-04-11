  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/04/11 05:55
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Hoskins Phi 9 28 7 12 .429
Owings Ari 10 30 8 12 .400
RFlaherty Atl 9 32 7 12 .375
Galvis SD 11 37 3 13 .351
Swanson Atl 9 37 5 13 .351
Eaton Was 8 29 10 10 .345
Harper Was 10 29 11 10 .345
Posey SF 9 29 4 10 .345
Moran Pit 9 32 5 11 .344
Kendrick Was 9 35 2 12 .343
Home Runs

Harper, Washington, 6; Blackmon, Colorado, 4; 9 tied at 3.

Runs Batted In

Polanco, Pittsburgh, 13; Harper, Washington, 12; Franco, Philadelphia, 12; FFreeman, Atlanta, 11; Tucker, Atlanta, 9; BAnderson, Miami, 9; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 9; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 9; 6 tied at 8.

Pitching

; 13 tied at 2-0.