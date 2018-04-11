Nielsen's top programs for April 2-8

Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for April 2-8. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.

1. "Roseanne," ABC, 15.4 million.

2. NCAA Men's Basketball Championship: Michigan vs. Villanova, TBS, 13.33 million.

3. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 13 million.

4. "NCIS," CBS, 12.23 million.

5. "Young Sheldon," CBS, 11.66 million.

6. "Bull," CBS, 11.03 million.

7. "60 Minutes," CBS, 10.98 million.

8. "The Voice" (Monday), NBC, 10.03 million.

9. "The Voice" (Tuesday), NBC, 9.5 million.

10. "Blue Bloods," CBS, 8.75 million.

11. "NCIS: New Orleans," CBS, 8.44 million.

12. "Survivor," CBS, 8.42 million.

13. "The Middle," ABC, 8.38 million.

14. "Mom," CBS, 8.34 million.

15. "NCIS: Los Angeles," CBS, 8.14 million.

16. "Instinct," CBS, 8.12 million.

17. "Hawaii Five-0," CBS, 7.97 million.

18. "American Idol" (Sunday), ABC, 7.23 million.

19. "American Idol" (Monday), ABC, 7.16 million.

20. "The Big Bang Theory" (Monday), CBS, 6.93 million.

