Television ratings down for NCAA finals on cable TV

NEW YORK (AP) — Villanova's comfortable victory over Michigan in the NCAA men's basketball final may have been good for the blood pressure of the team's fans. But it didn't help television ratings.

The Nielsen company said the game was seen by a total of 16 million people on TBS, TNT and Tru TV last week. That's down sharply from the 23 million people who watched North Carolina beat Gonzaga in the 2017 finals, which was telecast on the more high-profile CBS.

Overall, viewership for the men's NCAA tourney was off 11 percent from last year. Early exits from some of the sport's blue blood programs might have held down viewing.

It was another good week for ABC's reboot of "Roseanne," which attracted 15.4 million viewers for its second week on the air.