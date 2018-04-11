  1. Home
Roma knock Barcelona out of CL with remarkable comeback

By ANDREW DAMPF , AP Sports Writer,Associated Press
2018/04/11 04:41

ROME (AP) — Roma pulled off an extraordinary comeback with a 3-0 win over Barcelona on Tuesday to reach the Champions League semifinals after overturning a three-goal deficit from the first leg.

The Giallorossi advanced on away goals despite losing 4-1 in the first leg of the quarterfinals.

Center back Kostas Manolas scored the decisive goal with a header from a corner in the 82nd minute amid a deafening atmosphere inside the Stadio Olimpico.

Roma had begun the comeback early when Edin Dzeko controlled an over-the-top pass between two defenders and poked in after six minutes for his sixth goal in this season's competition.

Then near the hour mark, Dzeko earned a penalty that Daniele De Rossi converted.

Barcelona strikers Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez hardly threatened as Roma dominated possession for long stretches and stifled the Catalan club with high pressure.