NBA teams paying closer attention to players' wingspan

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Wingspans have become almost as important a measurement for basketball prospects as height or scoring.

The NBA playoffs begin this weekend, and one blocked shot, steal or rebound can change a series or a season. The best defensive players in the league also happen to have extremely long arms.

Most men have a wingspan about 2 inches longer than their height. But some NBA players have wingspans 9 inches longer than their height.

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is nicknamed the "Greek Freak" in part because he stands 6-feet, 11 inches with a 7-3 wingspan and giant hands. The explosive Russell Westbrook is 6-3, with a wingspan of 6-8, which helps him to be one of the best rebounding guards in history.

Warriors star Kevin Durant has always had remarkable reach. In recent seasons, the high-scoring All-Star has become more determined to use his 7-5 wingspan to make more of an impact on the defense.

