The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

App Store Official Charts for the week ending April 8, 2018:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

4. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

5. iSchedule, HotSchedules

6. Bloons TD 5, Ninja Kiwi

7. NBA 2K18, 2K

8. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

9. LightX, Andor Communications Private Limited

10. Scribblenauts Remix, Warner Bros.

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Fortnite, Epic Games

2. PUBG MOBILE, Tencent Mobile International Limited

3. Rise Up, Serkan Ozyilmaz

4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google, Inc.

5. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

6. Impossible Bottle Flip, tastypill

7. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

8. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

9. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

10. Bitmoji, Bitstrips

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

3. Toca Life: After School, Toca Boca AB

4. GoodNotes 4, Time Base Technology Limited

5. SpongeBob Moves In, Nickelodeon

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. Notability, Ginger Labs

8. Five Nights at Freddy's, Scott Cawthon

9. Goat Simulator, Coffee Stain Studios AB

10. Terraria, 505 Games (US), Inc.

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Fortnite, Epic Games

2. Impossible Bottle Flip, tastypill

3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google, Inc.

4. PUBG MOBILE, Tencent Mobile International Limited

5. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

6. ROBLOX, Roblox Corporation

7. Color by Number: Coloring Book, Fun Games For Free

8. Kick the Buddy, Chill Fleet

9. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

10. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

