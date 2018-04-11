The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending April 8, 2018:

1. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

2. Star Wars: The Last Jedi

3. The Shape of Water

4. The Post

5. The Greatest Showman

6. I, Tonya

7. Pitch Perfect 3

8. The Florida Project

9. Thor: Ragnarok

10. Father Figures (2017)

iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:

1. The Florida Project

2. Lady Bird

3. Darkest Hour

4. The Disaster Artist

5. I Kill Giants

6. The Layover

7. Phantom Thread

8. Outside In

9. The Redeemed and the Dominant: Fittest On Earth

10. The Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy

