Mueller may be using Manafort probe to dig into '16 campaign

WASHINGTON (AP) — New documents reveal that special counsel Robert Mueller may be trying to use his investigation of Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, to probe deeper into Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

A heavily redacted search warrant shows investigators were seeking details of foreign political donations and information about Aras and Emin Agalarov, a father-and-son team close to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The warrant was included in a motion by Manafort's lawyer to try to suppress evidence taken in the July 2017 raid of his Virginia home.

The warrant is further evidence that investigators are not limiting their case against Manafort to payments he received as part of his work for the pro-Russian Party of Regions in Ukraine and are searching for other threads that go directly to the Trump campaign.