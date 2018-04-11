The Latest: Billings man killed by officer identified

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Latest on two Montana men killed by police officers during confrontations (all times local):

12 p.m.

Officials have identified a Montana man shot and killed by police after he allegedly advanced on officers with a knife.

The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office identified the man as 29-year old Zachary Glen Hoven of Billings.

Officials say witnesses reported seeing Hoven waving a knife around inside an apartment. They say he later threw three knives at officers through a window and refused commands to drop a knife as he advanced on two officers.

Another man who has not yet been identified was shot and killed by police early Tuesday morning at a Billings casino.

Since 2012, 12 people have been killed by law enforcement officers in the city of 110,000 people.

__

8:30 a.m.

A Billings police officer shot and killed a man who was waving a gun around at a casino early Tuesday, marking the second fatal officer-involved shooting in the city in less than 24 hours.

Police Chief Rich St. John says the man's ex-wife reported he had showed up at her house and told her he was going to rob a casino. Police found him at about 1 a.m.

St. John says Sgt. Brett Becker shot the 44-year-old man because he was threatening customers and refused to drop the gun. The man's gun was a pellet gun.

A 29-year-old man was shot and killed by a Billings police officer at a downtown apartment Monday morning. Officials say the man was waving a knife around, had thrown knives at officers and was advancing on officers.