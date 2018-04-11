The Latest: Arizona teachers near walk out over pay, funding

PHOENIX (AP) — The Latest on teacher protests over pay and funding of education (all times local):

9:54 a.m.

Arizona teachers who have organized to push for big raises and a restoration of school funding to pre-recession levels are preparing to set a date for a statewide walkout.

The developments Tuesday come after the demands from the group with about 40,000 members have been ignored by Gov. Doug Ducey and Republican lawmakers who control the Legislature.

Leaders of the Arizona Educators United say they could announce a date for action at any time. Organizer Noah Karvelis told The Associated Press that Ducey and GOP legislative leaders have not responded to their requests for negotiations, so they see no choice but to move to walkouts.

Ducey is sticking with his plan to slowly boost school funding, promising a 1 percent teacher raise and $100 million in extra funding this year.

___

7:31 a.m.

Classes remain canceled in Oklahoma's biggest school districts Tuesday as teachers walk out for a seventh day.

Leaders of Oklahoma's largest teacher's union have demanded a repeal of a capital gains tax exemption and for the governor to veto a repeal of a proposed lodging tax as they push for more education funding in massive demonstrations at the state Capitol.

Republican Gov. Mary Fallin approved teacher pay raises of about $6,100, but many educators say their classrooms need more money.

Oklahoma teachers have joined a revolt that started in West Virginia and has spread to other Republican-led states including Kentucky and Arizona.

Oklahoma State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister on Monday extended the time period for students to take standardized tests in hopes of preventing the loss of federal money.