BC-SOC--English Standings

By  Associated Press
2018/04/09 22:07
English Football Standings
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Man City 32 27 3 2 90 24 84
Man United 32 22 5 5 63 25 71
Liverpool 33 19 10 4 75 35 67
Tottenham 32 20 7 5 64 27 67
Chelsea 32 17 6 9 54 31 57
Arsenal 32 16 6 10 61 43 54
Burnley 32 13 10 9 31 28 49
Leicester 32 11 10 11 48 45 43
Everton 33 11 8 14 38 53 41
Newcastle 32 10 8 14 33 41 38
Bournemouth 33 9 11 13 41 53 38
Watford 33 10 7 16 42 59 37
Brighton 32 8 11 13 29 43 35
West Ham 32 8 10 14 40 58 34
Swansea 32 8 8 16 26 45 32
Huddersfield 33 8 8 17 26 54 32
Crystal Palace 33 7 10 16 33 52 31
Southampton 32 5 13 14 31 50 28
Stoke 33 6 9 18 30 63 27
West Brom 33 3 12 18 26 52 21
Saturday, April 7

Everton 0, Liverpool 0

Bournemouth 2, Crystal Palace 2

Brighton 1, Huddersfield 1

Stoke 1, Tottenham 2

Leicester 1, Newcastle 2

West Brom 1, Swansea 1

Watford 1, Burnley 2

Man City 2, Man United 3

Sunday, April 8

Arsenal 3, Southampton 2

Chelsea 1, West Ham 1

Saturday, April 14

Southampton vs. Chelsea 1130 GMT

Swansea vs. Everton 1400 GMT

Burnley vs. Leicester 1400 GMT

Crystal Palace vs. Brighton 1400 GMT

Huddersfield vs. Watford 1400 GMT

Liverpool vs. Bournemouth 1630 GMT

Tottenham vs. Man City 1845 GMT

Sunday, April 15

Newcastle vs. Arsenal 1230 GMT

Man United vs. West Brom 1500 GMT

Monday, April 16

West Ham vs. Stoke 1900 GMT

Tuesday, April 17

Brighton vs. Tottenham 1845 GMT

Wednesday, April 18

Bournemouth vs. Man United 1845 GMT

Thursday, April 19

Leicester vs. Southampton 1845 GMT

Burnley vs. Chelsea 1845 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Wolverhampton 41 27 8 6 74 36 89
Cardiff 40 24 8 8 62 34 80
Fulham 41 22 12 7 71 41 78
Aston Villa 41 21 10 10 65 40 73
Derby 40 18 14 8 60 38 68
Middlesbrough 41 19 9 13 58 39 66
Millwall 41 17 14 10 52 39 65
Bristol City 41 16 14 11 56 47 62
Sheffield United 41 18 8 15 55 48 62
Brentford 41 16 13 12 57 47 61
Preston 41 15 15 11 49 43 60
Norwich 41 14 13 14 45 51 55
Leeds 41 15 9 17 53 57 54
Ipswich 41 15 8 18 49 52 53
QPR 41 13 11 17 49 61 50
Sheffield Wednesday 41 11 14 16 48 55 47
Nottingham Forest 40 13 7 20 43 58 46
Hull 41 10 14 17 59 61 44
Reading 41 10 12 19 46 60 42
Birmingham 41 11 7 23 31 58 40
Bolton 41 9 12 20 34 62 39
Barnsley 40 8 13 19 42 60 37
Sunderland 41 6 14 21 44 73 32
Burton Albion 41 7 11 23 30 72 32
Tuesday, April 3

Fulham 2, Leeds 0

Wolverhampton 2, Hull 2

Aston Villa 3, Reading 0

Bolton 0, Birmingham 1

Friday, April 6

Cardiff 0, Wolverhampton 1

Saturday, April 7

Barnsley 3, Sheffield United 2

Norwich 3, Aston Villa 1

Leeds 1, Sunderland 1

Middlesbrough 2, Nottingham Forest 0

Hull 4, QPR 0

Millwall 2, Bristol City 0

Brentford 1, Ipswich 0

Derby 3, Bolton 0

Birmingham 1, Burton Albion 1

Reading 1, Preston 0

Sheffield Wednesday 0, Fulham 1

Tuesday, April 10

Aston Villa vs. Cardiff 1845 GMT

Nottingham Forest vs. Brentford 1845 GMT

Preston vs. Leeds 1845 GMT

Sunderland vs. Norwich 1845 GMT

Bristol City vs. Birmingham 1845 GMT

QPR vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1845 GMT

Ipswich vs. Barnsley 1845 GMT

Fulham vs. Reading 1845 GMT

Sheffield United vs. Middlesbrough 1845 GMT

Burton Albion vs. Hull 1845 GMT

Bolton vs. Millwall 1900 GMT

Wednesday, April 11

Wolverhampton vs. Derby 1845 GMT

Friday, April 13

Aston Villa vs. Leeds 1845 GMT

Saturday, April 14

Sheffield United vs. Millwall 1200 GMT

Burton Albion vs. Derby 1400 GMT

QPR vs. Preston 1400 GMT

Hull vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1400 GMT

Norwich vs. Cardiff 1400 GMT

Middlesbrough vs. Bristol City 1400 GMT

Nottingham Forest vs. Ipswich 1400 GMT

Reading vs. Sunderland 1400 GMT

Barnsley vs. Bolton 1400 GMT

Fulham vs. Brentford 1630 GMT

Sunday, April 15

Wolverhampton vs. Birmingham 1100 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Blackburn 40 25 10 5 75 36 85
Wigan 39 25 8 6 77 26 83
Shrewsbury 40 24 9 7 55 33 81
Rotherham 41 21 6 14 68 51 69
Plymouth 40 18 9 13 53 48 63
Charlton 40 17 11 12 54 48 62
Portsmouth 41 19 5 17 54 51 62
Peterborough 41 16 13 12 64 51 61
Scunthorpe 41 15 16 10 58 49 61
Bristol Rovers 41 16 7 18 57 61 55
Southend 41 14 11 16 49 60 53
Bradford 39 16 5 18 49 61 53
Fleetwood Town 41 14 9 18 55 60 51
Doncaster 39 12 14 13 47 45 50
Blackpool 41 12 14 15 51 52 50
Gillingham 40 12 14 14 43 47 50
Oxford United 40 12 11 17 55 61 47
Walsall 40 12 11 17 48 58 47
Oldham 39 11 11 17 52 66 44
AFC Wimbledon 40 11 10 19 38 51 43
Rochdale 39 9 15 15 43 49 42
Milton Keynes Dons 41 10 12 19 41 59 42
Northampton 41 10 10 21 36 69 40
Bury 41 7 9 25 32 62 30
Tuesday, April 3

Bury 0, Rochdale 2

Saturday, April 7

Plymouth 2, Peterborough 1

Oxford United 0, Oldham 0

AFC Wimbledon 1, Scunthorpe 1

Blackburn 1, Southend 0

Rochdale 3, Portsmouth 3

Walsall 1, Bury 0

Blackpool 5, Bradford 0

Wigan 5, Milton Keynes Dons 1

Bristol Rovers 1, Charlton 1

Rotherham 3, Fleetwood Town 2

Gillingham 0, Doncaster 0

Tuesday, April 10

Oxford United vs. Fleetwood Town 1845 GMT

Gillingham vs. Blackburn 1845 GMT

Rochdale vs. Wigan 1845 GMT

AFC Wimbledon vs. Charlton 1845 GMT

Blackpool vs. Northampton 1845 GMT

Wednesday, April 11

Oldham vs. Walsall 1845 GMT

Thursday, April 12

Bradford vs. Shrewsbury 1845 GMT

Saturday, April 14

Bristol Rovers vs. Blackburn 1400 GMT

Oxford United vs. Southend 1400 GMT

Oldham vs. Gillingham 1400 GMT

Bury vs. Northampton 1400 GMT

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Doncaster 1400 GMT

Plymouth vs. Portsmouth 1400 GMT

Peterborough vs. Rochdale 1400 GMT

Walsall vs. AFC Wimbledon 1400 GMT

Wigan vs. Rotherham 1400 GMT

Charlton vs. Scunthorpe 1400 GMT

Blackpool vs. Fleetwood Town 1400 GMT

Tuesday, April 17

Rochdale vs. Oldham 1845 GMT

Wigan vs. Oxford United 1845 GMT

Doncaster vs. Bury 1845 GMT

Gillingham vs. Rotherham 1845 GMT

Bradford vs. Portsmouth 1845 GMT

Shrewsbury vs. Charlton 1845 GMT

Thursday, April 19

Blackburn vs. Peterborough 1845 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Accrington Stanley 40 26 5 9 67 40 83
Luton Town 42 23 11 8 87 43 80
Wycombe 41 21 11 9 75 55 74
Exeter 41 22 6 13 57 47 72
Notts County 42 19 13 10 63 44 70
Lincoln City 40 18 13 9 57 42 67
Coventry 41 19 8 14 51 40 65
Mansfield Town 41 16 15 10 60 47 63
Swindon 41 19 6 16 61 60 63
Carlisle 42 16 13 13 57 50 61
Colchester 42 16 13 13 51 46 61
Crawley Town 42 16 9 17 53 59 57
Newport County 40 13 15 12 49 51 54
Cambridge United 41 14 12 15 44 55 54
Cheltenham 42 13 12 17 62 60 51
Stevenage 41 13 12 16 55 57 51
Crewe 42 14 5 23 56 70 47
Yeovil 39 12 9 18 53 62 45
Port Vale 42 10 13 19 46 59 43
Morecambe 40 9 15 16 38 51 42
Grimsby Town 42 10 11 21 34 63 41
Forest Green 41 11 7 23 48 70 40
Barnet 42 9 9 24 38 63 36
Chesterfield 39 9 7 23 41 69 34
Saturday, April 7

Swindon 0, Carlisle 0

Newport County 0, Stevenage 1

Notts County 2, Coventry 1

Colchester 0, Accrington Stanley 1

Cheltenham 3, Morecambe 0

Port Vale 1, Crawley Town 2

Barnet 1, Forest Green 0

Mansfield Town 3, Crewe 4

Grimsby Town 1, Chesterfield 0

Yeovil 0, Luton Town 3

Cambridge United 2, Exeter 3

Tuesday, April 10

Swindon vs. Yeovil 1845 GMT

Stevenage vs. Mansfield Town 1845 GMT

Morecambe vs. Chesterfield 1845 GMT

Saturday, April 14

Chesterfield vs. Mansfield Town 1200 GMT

Newport County vs. Swindon 1400 GMT

Grimsby Town vs. Barnet 1400 GMT

Crawley Town vs. Coventry 1400 GMT

Stevenage vs. Cambridge United 1400 GMT

Accrington Stanley vs. Exeter 1400 GMT

Yeovil vs. Wycombe 1400 GMT

Luton Town vs. Crewe 1400 GMT

Morecambe vs. Carlisle 1400 GMT

Colchester vs. Notts County 1400 GMT

Cheltenham vs. Forest Green 1400 GMT

Port Vale vs. Lincoln City 1400 GMT

Tuesday, April 17

Exeter vs. Chesterfield 1845 GMT

Accrington Stanley vs. Yeovil 1845 GMT

Lincoln City vs. Wycombe 1845 GMT