Israel's Labor party suspends ties with UK's Labour chief

JERUSALEM (AP) — The chief of Israel's Labor party says the group is suspending ties with the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party over its alleged anti-Semitism.

Avi Gabbay said Tuesday he sent a letter to Jeremy Corbyn announcing his decision.

He wrote to Corbyn: "It is my responsibility to acknowledge the hostility that you have shown to the Jewish community and the anti-Semitic statements and actions you have allowed as Leader of the Labour Party UK."

Gabbay said the suspended relations apply to Corbyn only and not his party.

Corbyn is facing intensifying criticism from outsiders and some of his own members for what is viewed as a failure to address reports of anti-Semitism involving some Labour supporters.

Allegations of anti-Semitism within the UK opposition party have grown since Corbyn was elected leader in 2015.