Fox giving bigger role to ex-Bush aide Perino

NEW YORK (AP) — When Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg made the media rounds in advance of Mark Zuckerberg's congressional testimony, it was a telling sign that Dana Perino was chosen to question her for Fox News Channel.

The assignment speaks to Perino's growing role at Fox. The network's vigorous prime-time lineup of President Trump supporters takes up much of the oxygen. But the former White House press secretary for President George W. Bush is choosing to make her mark largely with reporting.

She hosts "The Daily Briefing," a nod to the White House news conference that often interrupts her show and the one she presided over a decade ago.

Perino has booked former Democratic Secretary of State Madeleine Albright for her show Wednesday.