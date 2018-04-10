  1. Home
National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/10 22:02
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
z-Toronto 59 22 .728
x-Boston 54 26 .675
x-Philadelphia 50 30 .625
New York 28 53 .346 31
Brooklyn 28 53 .346 31
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
x-Miami 43 38 .531
x-Washington 42 38 .525 ½
Charlotte 35 46 .432 8
Atlanta 24 57 .296 19
Orlando 24 57 .296 19
Central Division
W L Pct GB
y-Cleveland 50 31 .617
x-Indiana 48 33 .593 2
x-Milwaukee 44 37 .543 6
Detroit 38 43 .469 12
Chicago 27 54 .333 23
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
z-Houston 64 16 .800
x-San Antonio 47 34 .580 17½
x-New Orleans 47 34 .580 17½
Dallas 24 57 .296 40½
Memphis 22 59 .272 42½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
x-Portland 48 33 .593
x-Utah 47 33 .588 ½
x-Oklahoma City 47 34 .580 1
Minnesota 46 35 .568 2
Denver 46 35 .568 2
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
y-Golden State 58 23 .716
L.A. Clippers 42 39 .519 16
L.A. Lakers 34 46 .425 23½
Sacramento 26 55 .321 32
Phoenix 20 61 .247 38

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

___

Monday's Games

Toronto 108, Detroit 98

Brooklyn 114, Chicago 105

Cleveland 123, New York 109

Oklahoma City 115, Miami 93

Milwaukee 102, Orlando 86

Minnesota 113, Memphis 94

San Antonio 98, Sacramento 85

Denver 88, Portland 82

New Orleans 113, L.A. Clippers 100

Tuesday's Games

Charlotte at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Golden State at Utah, 9 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Brooklyn at Boston, 8 p.m.

Denver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

New York at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 8 p.m.

Washington at Orlando, 8 p.m.

Houston at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Utah at Portland, 10:30 p.m.