Ex-E! host Catt Sadler finds herself a symbol of wage gaps

NEW YORK (AP) — Catt Sadler may have walked out on her job last year after discovering she was paid far less than a colleague, but the former E! News host says she's found a better one — advocate.

The former journalist is speaking out about the way women are shortchanged when it comes to salaries and pointing to online tools they can arm themselves with during future negotiations. She says she's acting as the voice for the many women who can't be heard.

Sadler said that until laws change or courts get involved, the responsibility for landing appropriate compensation falls on the individual. But she noted that only 30 percent of women actually negotiate their salaries.

Says Sadler: "That's way too low. So we've got to get in the game, ladies."