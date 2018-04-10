Pakistan police seek travel ban on US diplomat over crash

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Police have requested the government impose a travel ban on an American diplomat involved in a vehicle crash that killed one Pakistani man and injured another over the weekend in the capital Islamabad.

The Interior Ministry on Tuesday confirmed it received the request from Islamabad police to prevent military attache Col. Joseph Emanuel Hall from leaving the country.

The development comes after Pakistan lodged a formal protest with U.S. Ambassador David Hale over the death Saturday of Ateeq Baig, 22, after Hall allegedly ran a red light and hit Baig's motorcycle.

Police briefly detained the American, but did not arrest him because he has diplomatic immunity.

The U.S. embassy expressed sympathy for the families of Baig and the injured person and assured full cooperation with the investigation.