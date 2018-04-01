  1. Home
Songkran Festival kicks off in New Taipei City on April 15  

Let’s celebrate water splashing festival in Zhonghe District 

By Alicia Nguyen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/04/10 20:29

Songkran Festival (By Associated Press)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The celebration of 2018 Songkran Festival will be held in Huaxin Street in Zhonghe District on April 15 with several blessing exercises alongside the water splashing activity. 

Songkran Festival is the climax of the annual Thailand and Myanmar extravaganza with the tradition of splashing water on each other. 

The festival has been annually held by the New Taipei City Government since 1998 to promote mutual understanding and respect between local people and Southeast Asian immigrants.

This year marks the 20th celebration of the event in Taiwan. 

According to Yu Min (于玟), the spokesman of the Cultural Affairs Department, New Taipei City Government, the upcoming event will feature the design of the most sacred Buddhist pagoda in Myanmar, Shwedagon Pagoda, along with the presence of several Theravada Buddhists to pray for blessings. 

In addition to the activities, a variety of Southeast Asian delicacies will be offered to members of the public coming to experience the charisma of the festival. 

New Taipei City has the largest new immigrant population in Taiwan, and the Nanshijiao area of the city has the highest Myanmar-Chinese population, most of whom live on Huaxin Street, an exotic dining and shopping area that has earned itself the nickname of "Myanmar Street.”
