Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, April 10, 2018

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;77;Some sun, a t-storm;89;78;W;8;74%;78%;13

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;91;77;Sunlit, less humid;94;77;NNW;10;39%;3%;11

Aleppo, Syria;A shower or t-storm;64;52;A shower or t-storm;67;52;NNW;6;73%;60%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Decreasing clouds;63;52;A shower or two;58;50;WSW;18;53%;55%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Afternoon t-storms;67;51;A shower or t-storm;60;50;E;9;82%;65%;1

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;49;37;Cloudy;49;34;ESE;3;61%;10%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and pleasant;73;49;Sunny and beautiful;74;51;ESE;9;24%;0%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sun;42;27;Partly sunny, breezy;52;37;WSW;19;50%;13%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Warm with sunshine;94;76;Sunny and hot;94;75;NE;13;54%;2%;7

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;72;52;Mostly cloudy;71;53;SSW;6;50%;1%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy;63;50;A shower;57;51;S;15;66%;56%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;A p.m. t-storm;89;62;Sunny and pleasant;88;62;N;8;45%;2%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower or two;93;76;Spotty showers;90;74;S;5;73%;85%;11

Bangalore, India;Sunshine, pleasant;91;69;Partly sunny;92;69;ESE;5;46%;9%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny, warm;97;79;Mostly sunny, nice;95;81;S;9;62%;29%;11

Barcelona, Spain;A p.m. shower or two;60;49;Showers;55;47;WSW;16;72%;86%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny, blowing dust;75;46;Partly sunny;73;48;NW;9;28%;0%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;75;54;Warm with clearing;76;54;ENE;3;61%;26%;6

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny, warm;75;54;A shower or t-storm;67;53;ENE;10;67%;60%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Afternoon showers;65;51;Cloudy, p.m. showers;64;51;NW;5;80%;90%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;76;62;A t-storm in spots;74;60;E;11;70%;70%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cooler;65;47;Partly sunny;69;50;E;12;57%;30%;5

Brussels, Belgium;A shower in the p.m.;65;49;Clouds and sun;60;48;WSW;4;67%;31%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Warm with sunshine;77;49;Mostly cloudy, warm;78;51;S;4;62%;21%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Clearing, a shower;67;47;Cloudy;69;52;E;5;61%;29%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;86;75;Heavy thunderstorms;85;65;ESE;10;78%;93%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;89;62;Couple of t-storms;84;62;N;5;51%;87%;3

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;65;57;A little a.m. rain;72;51;NW;12;57%;55%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and pleasant;82;62;Mostly sunny;88;67;ENE;7;22%;0%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;73;55;Sunny and beautiful;78;58;SE;9;43%;0%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;80;67;Partly sunny;80;66;E;4;62%;44%;13

Chennai, India;Sunshine and nice;93;79;Partly sunny;94;82;SE;7;70%;28%;12

Chicago, United States;Clouds and sun;45;39;Milder;59;52;S;9;55%;65%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;76;SE;7;77%;73%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cooler;50;39;Mostly sunny;48;40;WSW;14;72%;34%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;77;67;Nice with sunshine;78;66;NNE;14;66%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Sunny and pleasant;71;50;Mostly sunny, warmer;81;62;S;12;43%;2%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Downpours;85;75;Morning t-storms;87;76;SSW;7;84%;89%;4

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;95;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;69;ESE;9;58%;57%;10

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, warmer;71;48;Sunshine, pleasant;77;48;SSE;14;20%;6%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A p.m. t-storm;92;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;76;S;7;57%;55%;8

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;94;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;73;ESE;5;66%;63%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;47;45;A shower in places;52;44;ENE;11;89%;74%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clouds and sun;68;44;Sunny;67;46;N;7;34%;0%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Rain;62;53;A passing shower;61;54;W;22;59%;80%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy;81;73;Partly sunny, warmer;87;76;SE;9;78%;30%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Nice with some sun;76;60;Increasing clouds;76;60;SE;7;61%;31%;9

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;89;69;An afternoon shower;84;68;NNE;7;70%;64%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny, cooler;43;25;Sun, some clouds;41;26;ESE;7;67%;0%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;95;79;Nice with sunshine;96;80;SE;10;61%;37%;12

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny, nice;81;70;Mostly sunny, humid;82;73;SSE;6;78%;27%;11

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;81;74;Partly sunny, breezy;82;74;ENE;17;71%;44%;11

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;94;71;Mostly sunny, nice;96;71;SE;6;41%;27%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Showers and t-storms;84;63;A couple of t-storms;76;57;ENE;9;71%;63%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Turning sunny, mild;68;52;More clouds than sun;72;56;NNW;5;70%;10%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;91;75;Showers around;93;77;E;6;65%;76%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and less humid;92;75;Sunny and pleasant;89;71;N;12;44%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;A stray t-shower;71;57;A shower or t-storm;68;54;ENE;9;72%;77%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Nice with some sun;69;43;Plenty of sunshine;68;39;NW;6;17%;0%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, warm;99;78;Hazy sun and hot;100;78;WNW;7;38%;0%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;73;56;A t-storm in spots;75;55;SSW;6;78%;69%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;100;72;Plenty of sun;101;74;NNE;11;12%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny and very warm;75;49;Mostly sunny, warm;73;51;ENE;6;53%;30%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;Periods of sun;88;76;An afternoon shower;87;76;ENE;8;56%;64%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;87;73;A t-storm in spots;89;73;SW;7;67%;78%;3

Kolkata, India;A p.m. t-storm;98;78;Clouds and sun, warm;97;79;SSW;8;54%;33%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;92;76;Clouds and sun;95;76;E;4;64%;55%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;63;32;Partly sunny, warm;63;33;ENE;8;31%;13%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;Variable cloudiness;85;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;78;SSW;7;73%;67%;10

Lima, Peru;High clouds;75;67;Clouds and sunshine;74;66;S;8;73%;23%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Morning rain;53;49;Spotty showers;58;52;W;10;60%;88%;3

London, United Kingdom;Some sun returning;59;47;A stray shower;57;46;ENE;7;80%;44%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny, warm;85;58;Not as warm;74;53;SSW;6;59%;7%;8

Luanda, Angola;A p.m. t-storm;89;75;Couple of t-storms;84;77;S;7;79%;70%;3

Madrid, Spain;Chilly with rain;47;39;Spotty showers;54;41;W;13;54%;68%;3

Male, Maldives;A stray thunderstorm;87;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;79;NW;2;68%;66%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Downpours;84;72;A stray a.m. t-storm;83;72;E;6;81%;84%;9

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;91;79;Partly sunny;94;79;E;9;57%;36%;12

Melbourne, Australia;A shower in the p.m.;83;59;Partly sunny, warm;81;62;SE;8;57%;29%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;74;54;A p.m. t-storm;68;55;SSE;8;52%;80%;13

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, warm;87;73;A shower or two;82;71;NNE;9;67%;67%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Sunny and pleasant;72;40;Cooler;53;38;E;13;63%;38%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Decreasing clouds;88;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;80;SE;8;70%;65%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;High clouds;86;71;Heavy thunderstorms;86;64;SE;15;54%;95%;4

Montreal, Canada;Decreasing clouds;41;27;Afternoon rain;46;31;SW;4;48%;79%;5

Moscow, Russia;Clouds and sun;65;33;Sunny and cooler;46;28;ENE;12;43%;0%;4

Mumbai, India;Sunny and pleasant;95;81;Hazy sun;90;80;W;6;64%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;77;60;Couple of t-storms;76;62;NNE;7;79%;90%;8

New York, United States;A little a.m. rain;51;37;Mostly sunny;55;43;SW;9;31%;7%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly cloudy;71;56;Nice with sunshine;75;52;W;6;57%;32%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Snow and sleet;38;32;Cloudy with a shower;38;34;SSW;11;88%;62%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;69;53;Showers around;69;56;WSW;15;67%;91%;5

Oslo, Norway;Inc. clouds;43;26;Partly sunny;44;27;N;5;54%;2%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly cloudy;42;23;Afternoon rain;44;26;SW;14;54%;67%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy with showers;84;77;An afternoon shower;85;77;NE;5;76%;80%;8

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;89;76;A t-storm in spots;88;75;NW;8;72%;64%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Variable cloudiness;85;73;An afternoon shower;87;72;ENE;7;73%;60%;9

Paris, France;A passing shower;61;44;Partly sunny;67;48;WNW;6;60%;29%;5

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny, nice;70;53;Mostly sunny;71;54;SSW;8;59%;3%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clearing and warm;96;78;Partly sunny, warm;97;78;S;7;55%;58%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm in spots;90;75;A p.m. t-storm;87;75;ENE;8;82%;82%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;93;70;An afternoon shower;90;70;SW;7;48%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun, mild;67;48;Partly sunny;68;52;ESE;6;62%;29%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cloudy and breezy;73;43;Sunny and cooler;60;38;WSW;11;47%;0%;7

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;66;53;Downpours;66;54;S;7;77%;92%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Increasingly windy;62;54;Partly sunny;61;51;WSW;15;65%;44%;5

Recife, Brazil;A passing shower;84;74;Downpours;80;74;SE;6;86%;99%;3

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy and breezy;47;44;A little a.m. rain;47;43;SE;26;73%;90%;1

Riga, Latvia;Cooler with clearing;47;32;Plenty of sunshine;51;34;E;9;54%;0%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;84;71;A stray thunderstorm;84;72;NE;6;69%;55%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Thickening clouds;92;71;A p.m. t-storm;88;69;SE;15;37%;74%;6

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;67;50;Periods of sun;69;54;S;7;67%;70%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cooler;42;29;Sunny;45;27;E;6;58%;0%;3

San Francisco, United States;Cooler;61;51;Showers around;58;48;WNW;10;71%;91%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;81;63;Partial sunshine;80;63;ENE;8;69%;35%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;84;76;A shower in places;85;75;SE;14;67%;64%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Periods of sun;75;65;Partly sunny, humid;75;64;N;5;96%;44%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;75;52;A t-storm in spots;74;50;WNW;5;34%;48%;14

Santiago, Chile;Mostly cloudy;72;51;A shower in the p.m.;71;44;SSW;6;60%;65%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partial sunshine;85;71;An afternoon shower;83;71;ENE;6;72%;64%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Rain this morning;49;43;Spotty showers;55;48;WNW;10;68%;84%;4

Seattle, United States;Rain;58;47;Cloudy, rain;52;42;SSW;8;74%;96%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Warmer with some sun;74;50;Plenty of sunshine;63;43;W;8;50%;0%;8

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;84;61;Mostly cloudy, warm;77;57;ENE;10;66%;57%;9

Singapore, Singapore;Mostly cloudy;91;80;Afternoon showers;91;80;E;9;72%;84%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny, warm;75;48;A shower;72;48;SSW;6;61%;61%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun, a shower;82;73;A shower in places;83;73;E;17;69%;64%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Abundant sunshine;46;28;Partly sunny;44;30;W;8;62%;0%;3

Sydney, Australia;Cooler but pleasant;75;67;Sunny;82;68;N;12;58%;4%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sun;82;68;Partly sunny, warm;91;72;E;5;47%;44%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Cooler;41;30;Mostly sunny;45;30;E;10;66%;0%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;64;41;Plenty of sun;64;45;NE;5;38%;0%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Decreasing clouds;66;42;Partly sunny;68;49;NNE;7;52%;28%;7

Tehran, Iran;Clouds and sun, nice;71;55;Partly sunny;74;58;E;7;18%;1%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;A little a.m. rain;67;57;A shower in the a.m.;71;57;W;8;59%;57%;9

Tirana, Albania;Clouding up;75;53;Decreasing clouds;75;54;ENE;6;47%;17%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;65;54;Partly sunny, breezy;69;58;SSW;18;58%;60%;4

Toronto, Canada;Clouds and sun;41;32;Rain and snow;43;35;WSW;17;69%;84%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;79;65;Mostly sunny;85;60;S;11;35%;0%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Inc. clouds;68;54;Sunny and pleasant;73;54;NW;5;63%;62%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Snow and rain;43;24;Partly sunny;49;27;ESE;8;26%;4%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Spotty showers;53;45;Cool with rain;50;39;NE;7;71%;90%;1

Vienna, Austria;Not as warm;67;46;Partly sunny;70;52;SSE;8;55%;33%;5

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and less humid;87;74;Sunshine;101;75;W;4;39%;10%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sun, some clouds;67;35;Mostly sunny, cooler;54;39;E;12;62%;20%;4

Warsaw, Poland;A t-storm in spots;79;51;A shower or t-storm;70;51;E;11;59%;64%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy, rain;51;48;Very windy, showers;54;49;SSW;31;72%;94%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;98;77;Sunny and hot;103;77;WSW;7;36%;9%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly cloudy, warm;71;45;Clouds and sun;72;45;N;4;40%;23%;7

