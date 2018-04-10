Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, April 10, 2018

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;25;Some sun, a t-storm;32;25;W;13;74%;78%;13

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;33;25;Sunlit, less humid;35;25;NNW;16;39%;3%;11

Aleppo, Syria;A shower or t-storm;18;11;A shower or t-storm;20;11;NNW;10;73%;60%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Decreasing clouds;17;11;A shower or two;14;10;WSW;30;53%;55%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Afternoon t-storms;19;11;A shower or t-storm;16;10;E;15;82%;65%;1

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;9;3;Cloudy;10;1;ESE;5;61%;10%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and pleasant;23;9;Sunny and beautiful;23;11;ESE;15;24%;0%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sun;6;-3;Partly sunny, breezy;11;3;WSW;31;50%;13%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Warm with sunshine;34;24;Sunny and hot;35;24;NE;21;54%;2%;7

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;22;11;Mostly cloudy;22;12;SSW;9;50%;1%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy;17;10;A shower;14;11;S;25;66%;56%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;A p.m. t-storm;31;17;Sunny and pleasant;31;17;N;12;45%;2%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower or two;34;24;Spotty showers;32;24;S;9;73%;85%;11

Bangalore, India;Sunshine, pleasant;33;20;Partly sunny;33;20;ESE;8;46%;9%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny, warm;36;26;Mostly sunny, nice;35;27;S;14;62%;29%;11

Barcelona, Spain;A p.m. shower or two;15;9;Showers;13;9;WSW;26;72%;86%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny, blowing dust;24;8;Partly sunny;23;9;NW;15;28%;0%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;24;12;Warm with clearing;24;12;ENE;6;61%;26%;6

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny, warm;24;12;A shower or t-storm;19;12;ENE;17;67%;60%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Afternoon showers;18;10;Cloudy, p.m. showers;18;10;NW;8;80%;90%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;24;16;A t-storm in spots;24;16;E;18;70%;70%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cooler;18;9;Partly sunny;21;10;E;19;57%;30%;5

Brussels, Belgium;A shower in the p.m.;18;9;Clouds and sun;16;9;WSW;7;67%;31%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Warm with sunshine;25;9;Mostly cloudy, warm;26;10;S;7;62%;21%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Clearing, a shower;20;9;Cloudy;21;11;E;9;61%;29%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;30;24;Heavy thunderstorms;30;18;ESE;15;78%;93%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;31;17;Couple of t-storms;29;17;N;7;51%;87%;3

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;18;14;A little a.m. rain;22;11;NW;19;57%;55%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and pleasant;28;17;Mostly sunny;31;19;ENE;11;22%;0%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;23;13;Sunny and beautiful;25;14;SE;14;43%;0%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;27;19;Partly sunny;27;19;E;7;62%;44%;13

Chennai, India;Sunshine and nice;34;26;Partly sunny;35;28;SE;12;70%;28%;12

Chicago, United States;Clouds and sun;7;4;Milder;15;11;S;14;55%;65%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;SE;11;77%;73%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cooler;10;4;Mostly sunny;9;5;WSW;22;72%;34%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;25;19;Nice with sunshine;25;19;NNE;22;66%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Sunny and pleasant;22;10;Mostly sunny, warmer;27;16;S;19;43%;2%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Downpours;29;24;Morning t-storms;31;24;SSW;12;84%;89%;4

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;35;22;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;21;ESE;15;58%;57%;10

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, warmer;22;9;Sunshine, pleasant;25;9;SSE;23;20%;6%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;S;11;57%;55%;8

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;35;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;23;ESE;8;66%;63%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;9;7;A shower in places;11;7;ENE;18;89%;74%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clouds and sun;20;7;Sunny;20;8;N;11;34%;0%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Rain;16;12;A passing shower;16;12;W;36;59%;80%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy;27;23;Partly sunny, warmer;30;24;SE;14;78%;30%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Nice with some sun;25;15;Increasing clouds;25;15;SE;10;61%;31%;9

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;32;20;An afternoon shower;29;20;NNE;11;70%;64%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny, cooler;6;-4;Sun, some clouds;5;-4;ESE;11;67%;0%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;35;26;Nice with sunshine;35;26;SE;16;61%;37%;12

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny, nice;27;21;Mostly sunny, humid;28;23;SSE;9;78%;27%;11

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;27;23;Partly sunny, breezy;28;23;ENE;28;71%;44%;11

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;34;22;Mostly sunny, nice;36;22;SE;9;41%;27%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Showers and t-storms;29;17;A couple of t-storms;24;14;ENE;14;71%;63%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Turning sunny, mild;20;11;More clouds than sun;22;13;NNW;8;70%;10%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;33;24;Showers around;34;25;E;9;65%;76%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and less humid;33;24;Sunny and pleasant;32;22;N;19;44%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;A stray t-shower;22;14;A shower or t-storm;20;12;ENE;14;72%;77%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Nice with some sun;21;6;Plenty of sunshine;20;4;NW;10;17%;0%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, warm;37;25;Hazy sun and hot;38;26;WNW;11;38%;0%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;23;13;A t-storm in spots;24;13;SSW;9;78%;69%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;38;22;Plenty of sun;38;23;NNE;18;12%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny and very warm;24;9;Mostly sunny, warm;23;10;ENE;9;53%;30%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;Periods of sun;31;24;An afternoon shower;31;24;ENE;13;56%;64%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A t-storm in spots;31;23;SW;11;67%;78%;3

Kolkata, India;A p.m. t-storm;37;26;Clouds and sun, warm;36;26;SSW;13;54%;33%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;34;25;Clouds and sun;35;25;E;7;64%;55%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;17;0;Partly sunny, warm;17;0;ENE;13;31%;13%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;Variable cloudiness;29;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;26;SSW;11;73%;67%;10

Lima, Peru;High clouds;24;19;Clouds and sunshine;23;19;S;14;73%;23%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Morning rain;12;9;Spotty showers;15;11;W;17;60%;88%;3

London, United Kingdom;Some sun returning;15;8;A stray shower;14;8;ENE;11;80%;44%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny, warm;29;14;Not as warm;24;12;SSW;10;59%;7%;8

Luanda, Angola;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;Couple of t-storms;29;25;S;10;79%;70%;3

Madrid, Spain;Chilly with rain;8;4;Spotty showers;12;5;W;21;54%;68%;3

Male, Maldives;A stray thunderstorm;31;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;26;NW;3;68%;66%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Downpours;29;22;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;22;E;10;81%;84%;9

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;33;26;Partly sunny;35;26;E;14;57%;36%;12

Melbourne, Australia;A shower in the p.m.;29;15;Partly sunny, warm;27;16;SE;12;57%;29%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;23;12;A p.m. t-storm;20;13;SSE;13;52%;80%;13

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, warm;31;23;A shower or two;28;21;NNE;15;67%;67%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Sunny and pleasant;22;4;Cooler;12;3;E;21;63%;38%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Decreasing clouds;31;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;27;SE;12;70%;65%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;High clouds;30;22;Heavy thunderstorms;30;18;SE;24;54%;95%;4

Montreal, Canada;Decreasing clouds;5;-3;Afternoon rain;8;0;SW;7;48%;79%;5

Moscow, Russia;Clouds and sun;18;1;Sunny and cooler;8;-2;ENE;19;43%;0%;4

Mumbai, India;Sunny and pleasant;35;27;Hazy sun;32;27;W;10;64%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;25;15;Couple of t-storms;25;16;NNE;12;79%;90%;8

New York, United States;A little a.m. rain;11;3;Mostly sunny;13;6;SW;15;31%;7%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly cloudy;21;13;Nice with sunshine;24;11;W;10;57%;32%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Snow and sleet;3;0;Cloudy with a shower;3;1;SSW;17;88%;62%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;21;12;Showers around;21;13;WSW;25;67%;91%;5

Oslo, Norway;Inc. clouds;6;-3;Partly sunny;7;-3;N;7;54%;2%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly cloudy;6;-5;Afternoon rain;7;-3;SW;23;54%;67%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy with showers;29;25;An afternoon shower;29;25;NE;8;76%;80%;8

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;NW;13;72%;64%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Variable cloudiness;29;23;An afternoon shower;31;22;ENE;12;73%;60%;9

Paris, France;A passing shower;16;7;Partly sunny;19;9;WNW;10;60%;29%;5

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny, nice;21;12;Mostly sunny;22;12;SSW;12;59%;3%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clearing and warm;36;26;Partly sunny, warm;36;26;S;11;55%;58%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm in spots;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;ENE;14;82%;82%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;34;21;An afternoon shower;32;21;SW;11;48%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun, mild;19;9;Partly sunny;20;11;ESE;10;62%;29%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cloudy and breezy;23;6;Sunny and cooler;16;3;WSW;17;47%;0%;7

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;19;12;Downpours;19;12;S;11;77%;92%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Increasingly windy;17;12;Partly sunny;16;11;WSW;24;65%;44%;5

Recife, Brazil;A passing shower;29;23;Downpours;27;24;SE;10;86%;99%;3

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy and breezy;8;7;A little a.m. rain;8;6;SE;42;73%;90%;1

Riga, Latvia;Cooler with clearing;8;0;Plenty of sunshine;11;1;E;15;54%;0%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;29;21;A stray thunderstorm;29;22;NE;10;69%;55%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Thickening clouds;33;22;A p.m. t-storm;31;21;SE;23;37%;74%;6

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;19;10;Periods of sun;21;12;S;12;67%;70%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cooler;6;-2;Sunny;7;-3;E;10;58%;0%;3

San Francisco, United States;Cooler;16;10;Showers around;15;9;WNW;17;71%;91%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;27;17;Partial sunshine;27;17;ENE;13;69%;35%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;29;24;A shower in places;29;24;SE;23;67%;64%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Periods of sun;24;18;Partly sunny, humid;24;18;N;7;96%;44%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;24;11;A t-storm in spots;23;10;WNW;8;34%;48%;14

Santiago, Chile;Mostly cloudy;22;10;A shower in the p.m.;22;7;SSW;9;60%;65%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partial sunshine;29;22;An afternoon shower;29;22;ENE;10;72%;64%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Rain this morning;10;6;Spotty showers;13;9;WNW;16;68%;84%;4

Seattle, United States;Rain;14;8;Cloudy, rain;11;5;SSW;13;74%;96%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Warmer with some sun;23;10;Plenty of sunshine;17;6;W;13;50%;0%;8

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;29;16;Mostly cloudy, warm;25;14;ENE;16;66%;57%;9

Singapore, Singapore;Mostly cloudy;33;27;Afternoon showers;33;27;E;15;72%;84%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny, warm;24;9;A shower;22;9;SSW;9;61%;61%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun, a shower;28;23;A shower in places;29;23;E;27;69%;64%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Abundant sunshine;8;-2;Partly sunny;6;-1;W;12;62%;0%;3

Sydney, Australia;Cooler but pleasant;24;19;Sunny;28;20;N;19;58%;4%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sun;28;20;Partly sunny, warm;33;22;E;9;47%;44%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Cooler;5;-1;Mostly sunny;7;-1;E;15;66%;0%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;18;5;Plenty of sun;18;7;NE;9;38%;0%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Decreasing clouds;19;5;Partly sunny;20;10;NNE;11;52%;28%;7

Tehran, Iran;Clouds and sun, nice;22;13;Partly sunny;23;14;E;12;18%;1%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;A little a.m. rain;20;14;A shower in the a.m.;22;14;W;13;59%;57%;9

Tirana, Albania;Clouding up;24;12;Decreasing clouds;24;12;ENE;9;47%;17%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;18;12;Partly sunny, breezy;21;14;SSW;30;58%;60%;4

Toronto, Canada;Clouds and sun;5;0;Rain and snow;6;1;WSW;27;69%;84%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;26;18;Mostly sunny;29;16;S;18;35%;0%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Inc. clouds;20;12;Sunny and pleasant;23;12;NW;9;63%;62%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Snow and rain;6;-5;Partly sunny;9;-3;ESE;13;26%;4%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Spotty showers;12;7;Cool with rain;10;4;NE;10;71%;90%;1

Vienna, Austria;Not as warm;19;8;Partly sunny;21;11;SSE;13;55%;33%;5

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and less humid;31;23;Sunshine;39;24;W;7;39%;10%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sun, some clouds;19;2;Mostly sunny, cooler;12;4;E;19;62%;20%;4

Warsaw, Poland;A t-storm in spots;26;11;A shower or t-storm;21;11;E;17;59%;64%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy, rain;10;9;Very windy, showers;12;10;SSW;50;72%;94%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;37;25;Sunny and hot;39;25;WSW;11;36%;9%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly cloudy, warm;22;7;Clouds and sun;22;7;N;7;40%;23%;7

