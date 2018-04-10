Greece: Post-bailout plan could ease lenders dispute

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece's Finance Minister says debt relief plans being negotiated with bailout creditors could resolve long-standing differences between European lenders and the International Monetary Fund.

Euclid Tsakalotos said plans to peg future repayment terms to growth rates would provide reassurance to the IMF. The fund is mulling late participation in the Greek rescue program but views European forecasts for Greece as being too optimistic and is seeking tougher austerity measures.

Greece's third successive bailout ends in late August but Athens has pledged to continue with cost-cutting reforms and a major privatization program in exchange for the debt relief.

Tsakalotos made the remarks in an interview with the Athens daily Efimerida ton Syntakton published Tuesday, two days before the government presents lenders a draft of its post-bailout compliance plan.