10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. TRUMP: MUELLER PROBE 'AN ATTACK ON OUR COUNTRY'

Trump lashes out against the special counsel's Russia investigation following an FBI raid on personal attorney Michael Cohen's office.

2. WHAT SYRIAN TROOPS ARE FEARING

Assad's forces and their allies are said to be on alert and taking precautionary measures at military bases and posts amid fears of a military attack by the U.S.

3. 'IT WAS MY MISTAKE, AND I'M SORRY'

After privately assuring senators that his company will do better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will undergo a two-day congressional hearing.

4. WHO IS HEADED TO THE BORDER

Texas, Arizona and New Mexico commit 1,600 National Guard members to the border, giving Trump the troops he requested to fight what he's called a crisis of migrant crossings and crime.

5. CHINA'S PRESIDENT OFFERS US POSSIBLE TRADE CONCESSIONS

Xi Jinping promises to cut China's auto tariffs and improve intellectual property protection in a possible compromise with Washington.

6. CHINA FILES TRADE COMPLAINT AGAINST US OVER TARIFFS

Beijing petitions the World Trade Organization, challenging Trump's tariff hike on imported steel and aluminum.

7. EX-RUSSIA SPY'S DAUGHTER RELEASED FROM HOSPITAL

A British health official says that Yulia Skripal, who was targeted along with her 66-year-old father in a nerve agent attack in England, has been discharged.

8. INACTION SEEN AT CONSUMER WATCHDOG AGENCY

Enforcement actions, once a crucial tool of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to provide relief to American consumers, have come to a halt since Trump took office, AP learns.

9. NEW WAY OF DEFINING ALZHEIMER'S AIMS TO FIND DISEASE SOONER

Scientists are proposing a new way to define it — basing it on biological signs, such as brain changes, rather than memory loss and other symptoms of dementia that are used now.

10. LINDSEY BUCKINGHAM WILL HAVE TO GO HIS OWN WAY

The singer-guitarist is out of Fleetwood Mac and he'll be jointly replaced by Neil Finn of Crowded House and Mike Campbell of Tom Petty's Heartbreakers.