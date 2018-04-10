Warner's decathlon title defense ends in pole vault failure

GOLD COAST, Australia (AP) — Damian Warner's bid to defend his Commonwealth Games decathlon title ended when he failed to clear a height in the pole vault and dropped from first to sixth place after eight events.

The Olympic bronze medalist missed all three attempts at 4.50 meters — well short of his personal best of 4.90 — and failed to add to his cumulative total of 6,297 points.

Warner did not start in the javelin, the penultimate discipline in the 10-event competition.

The 28-year-old Canadian started competition on the second day of the event with the leading time in the 110-meter hurdles at 13.89 seconds. He had the fourth-best mark in the discus with a throw of 46.55 meters.

He started the decathlon competition on Monday with his season-best 10.29 seconds in the 100 and also threw a personal best 15:11 meters in the shot put and held a 129-point overnight lead over Canada teammate Pierce Lepage.

Australia's Cedric Dubler, who moved into medal contention, said Warner's absence on the second night was a blow for the event.

"Damian is an incredible athlete and has supported me for a few years now," Dubler said. "He's so involved and supportive of all the athletes — it's really tough to see him fall back."