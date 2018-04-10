54 managers of 7 Taiwanese banks punished for Ching-Fu loan scandal

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Fifty-four managers of seven state banks involved in the Ching-Fu syndicated loan fraud scandal have been punished, according to the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) on Tuesday.

Seven other banks involved in the major defense scandal have yet to take punitive measures against the managers at stake.

In August 2017, an anonymous whistle-blower alerted the navy that Ching Fu Shipbuilding Co. (慶富造船) was falsifying its progress reports for a NT$35.8 billion (US$1.18 billion) project, contracted from the Ministry of National Defense, to construct six minesweeper ships. The company defaulted on a NT$20.5 billion (US$679 million) syndicated loan from state banks and incurred NT$14.897 billion in losses.

Banks that took part in the Ching Fu syndicated loan include the First Bank, Land Bank of Taiwan, Bank of Kaohsiung, Bank of Taiwan, Taiwan Business Bank, Taiwan Cooperative Bank, Hua Nan Bank, Mega International Commercial Bank, Chang Hwa Bank, the Export-Import Bank of ROC, Shin Kong Bank, Yuanta Commercial Bank, Taichung Commercial Bank, and Ta Chong Bank, which has been merged into the Yuanta Commercial Bank since January 1, 2018.

The FSC censured the 14 banks for their failure to notice the financial conditions of Ching Fu and to ensure the shipbuilder had the manufacturing and financial capability to deliver on its tender.

The banks that have reported the result of punishments to the FSC include the First Bank, Land Bank of Taiwan, Yuanta Commercial Bank, Ta Chong Bank, Taichung Commercial Bank, Bank of Kaohsiung, and Shin Kong Bank, with 54 of their managers being downgraded or receiving demerits. Among those being punished, 25 are top managers.

Corrective measures have been implemented among banks at the request of the FSC afterwards to avoid such cases of loan fraud in the future by requiring more independent audits and strengthening the internal loan review process.