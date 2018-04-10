Turkey: 3 wanted for ties to US-based cleric seized in Gabon

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey's state-run news agency says three men accused of ties to U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen have been seized in Gabon and brought back to Turkey to face trial.

Anadolu Agency says the Turkish nationals, who were directors of schools linked to Fethullah Gulen in Gabon, were arrested by authorities in the capital city of Libreville on March 23.

They were returned to Turkey in a Turkish intelligence agency operation, the agency reported Tuesday, citing unnamed security sources.

Last week, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said as many as 80 suspected Gulen supporters in 18 countries were "bundled up and returned" to Turkey by the intelligence agency.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accuses Gulen of masterminding the coup attempt in July 2016 — a claim that the cleric denies.