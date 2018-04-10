Philippines eyes joint exploration deal with China, Vietnam looks for peace in South China Sea

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – While the Philippines is looking to cooperate with China to jointly explore for oil and gas in a part of the South China Sea waterway claimed by both countries, Vietnam and China have pledged to preserve peace and stability in the most disputed maritime area.

According to the Philstar, the Philippines and China agreed in February to set up a special panel that would craft a framework on how to jointly explore for offshore oil and gas in areas both sides claim while not violating existing laws.

At a news conference held in China's province of Hainan, Philippine envoy, Jose Santiago Santa Romana said, "We're trying to see if we can achieve an agreement, hopefully within the next couple of months," Reuters reported.

Romana stressed that a joint exploration agreement should be acceptable to both the Philippines and China.

Meanwhile, a meeting between Vietnamese Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi last week wrapped up with a bilateral vow to preserve peace and stability in the South China Sea, Vietnam News Agency reported.

Wang's official visit to Vietnam came a week after Vietnam reportedly halted a major oil drilling project following pressure from China, according to AP.

In the meeting, a Vietnam diplomat asked both sides to properly manage disputes, refrain from intensifying the situation and work together to keep peace and stability in the South China Sea.

Replying to the request, Wang said both nations should maintain the development of bilateral ties and seek an amicable settlement to any sea-related disagreements.