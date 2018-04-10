Minister: Morocco could improve rights in Western Sahara

LAAYOUNE, Morocco (AP) — Morocco's minister for human rights says his country could do better in the way it deals with civil rights in Western Sahara.

Mustapha Ramid told The Associated Press that Morocco is "working to enhance the institutional framing of human rights. Morocco is not hell for human rights, but it is not a heaven."

Ramid spoke days after Morocco's foreign minister warned that all options, including military action, are on the table if the United Nations doesn't act against alleged plans by the Polisario Front to build military posts in U.N.-monitored buffer zones in Western Sahara.

Political parties from across the spectrum met on Monday in Laayoune, Western Sahara's largest city, to condemn the latest actions of the Polisario Front, a movement seeking independence for mineral-rich Western Sahara.