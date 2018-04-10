TSMC breaks monthly revenue record in March

Taipei, April 10 (CNA) Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), the world's No. 1 contract chip foundry, posted March revenue of NT$103.69 billion (US$3.55 billion), making it the highest single-month revenue in the history of the company.

Due to the slow-season effect and fewer work days in the months of January and February, TSMC reported revenue of NT$144.38 for the first two months of the year.

TSMC therefore had to see revenue of over NT$100 billion in March in order to meet its previously announced revenue target of US$8.4 billion to US$8.5 billion for the first quarter of the year.

The company reported Tuesday that its March revenue helped toachieve the target.

The figure marks a 60.4 percent increase from the month before and a 20.8 percent increase from the same period last year.

With a Q1 revenue of NT$248.08 billion, up 6.1 percent from last year, TSMC also reported its highest Q1 revenue in the company's history.

TSMC is scheduled to host an investor conference April 19, inwhich it will announce its plans for the second quarter.