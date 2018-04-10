Duterte urges Congress to 'fast-track' Philippine Chief Justice's Impeachment process

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has told members of the parliament they must "fast-track" the impeachment of the country's top judge after she hinted that he might be behind the moves to sack her.

Maria Lourdes Sereno, chief justice of the Philippines and a critic of the president's deadly crackdown on drugs, has been accused of concealing her wealth before she was appointed to the Supreme Court in 2012.

Sereno denies the claim, and in a speech on Monday, she directly asked President Duterte to explain the filing of a petition by Solicitor General Jose Calida asking the Supreme Court to declare her appointment as chief justice illegal.

"Mr president, if you really didn't have anything to do with this, please explain why Solicitor General Calida, who reports to you, filed the quo warranto petition. Surely, you must explain to the people why this unconstitutional act?" Sereno said, according to local media.

In response to the claims made by Sereno, Duterte said that he had no hand in any effort aimed to remove her from her position but also claimed that Sereno is "bad" for the country and should indeed be removed from her post, even if it needed to be done by force.

"I'm putting you [Sereno] on notice that I am now your enemy and you have to be out of the Supreme Court," he was quoted by Philstar on Monday, calling on House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez to "kindly fast-track the impeachment" of Sereno.

"I held my temper before because she's a woman," he said. "This time I'm asking the congressmen and the Speaker: 'Do it now. Cut out the drama, or else I will do it for you'."

"If it calls for your removal by force, I will do so," concluded Duterte.

Sereno, who was appointed by Duterte's predecessor, is also the first female chief justice in the Philippines and those who support her say she is being targeted because of her harsh criticism of President Duterte's controversial anti-drugs campaign as well as for voicing concern for human rights in the island nation.

Her possible impeachment hearings are likely to take place next month.