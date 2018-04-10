Taiwan to invest NT$70 million per year in quantum computer R&D

Taipei, April 10 (CNA) The Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) said Tuesday that it will invest NT$70 million (US$2.39 million) annually in a quantum computer development initiative over the next three to five years.

Shawn Hsu, director general of the ministry's Department of Engineering and Technologies, said the money will be used to fund research and development by three to five teams per year in the area of quantum computer and computing.

The research teams will also go into schools throughout the country to teach students the basics of those subject areas and foster talent in quantum computing, Hsu said.

As part of the initiative, the ministry will collaborate with international companies such as IBM and invite foreign experts in the field to share their knowledge of quantum computing, he said.

According to Minister of Science and Technology Chen Liang-gee, his ministry wants Taiwan to get a firm grasp on quantum computing, a skill of growing importance, so as to not fall behind in the international arena.

The benefits of quantum computing lie in the fact that it exponentially expedites the computing rate of a computer by making parallel processing possible, according research in the area.

The ministry is hoping that Taiwan will become an important provider, participant and contributor of quantum computers and quantum computing skills, hence the heavy investment in the initiative, he said.

The initiative, which will be launched in mid-April, is a central government effort to promote quantum computers countrywide, according to MOST.

Taiwan's comprehensive semiconductor and information and communications technology industries give it an edge in the development of quantum computer technology, the ministry said.