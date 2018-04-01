  1. Home
'Norwegian Jewel' cruise ship brings 2,248 travelers to southern Taiwan

The cruise ship offers a variety of stateroom choices, dining cuisine and dazzling entertainment activities

By Alicia Nguyen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/04/10 16:10

(image taken from Youtube)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Norwegian Jewel, a cruise ship operated by Norwegian Cruise Line, arrived at the Port of Kaohsiung today (April 10), bringing 2248 passengers from the U.S., reported Liberty Times.

At 8 a.m., The Norwegian Gem landed at Kaohsiung Port with thousands of tourists divided into 24 groups heading to several scenic spots in Kaohsiung city, Tainan city and Pingtung County. 

According to operators at the Port of Kaohsiung, the Norwegian Jewel was completed on August 4, 2005. It has the length of 294.13 meters, the beam is 32.2 meters wide and has a capacity of 2,883 passengers and 1,000 crew members. 

The cruise ship commenced sailing from Yokohama, Japan, and traveled to Naha and Ishigaki of Japan before reaching Kaohsiung. It will leave for Hong Kong at 6 p.m. 
