Taiwan could be left in even more vulnerable position amid US-China tensions: report

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taiwan could be dragged into a US-China trade war and power struggle, inevitably hurting the export-reliant economy, according to the Washington Post on Monday.

Before the US-China trade war began to heat up, Taiwan has been widely known as the victim of China's bullying including the blocking the island country from attending major intergovernmental activities such as the World Health Assembly (WHA) in Geneva and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). The punitive policies have worsened since DPP leader Tsai Ing-wen was elected president of Taiwan in 2016.

The passage of the Taiwan Travel Act and Trump's signing of it into law, as well as the appointment of Taiwan-friendly John Bolton as national security adviser, have heightened tensions over Taiwan Strait.

it is also feared that Taiwan could suffer from a US-China trade war, as the two countries are important trading partners with the island country. As Chinese officials have brought complaints to the World Trade Organization (WTO) dispute settlement body on U.S. tariffs linked to IP issues, Taiwanese officials told local reporters Tuesday that the government is seeking to participate in the dispute settlement proceedings as a third party to safeguard its own economic interest.

Taiwan will not be able to walk away when US-China confrontations occur, and could face the worst-case scenario "if the U.S. takes an outspoken stance on Taiwan and then suddenly softens its tone, which could leave Taiwan in an even more vulnerable position," says a professor at Seton Hall Law School as quoted.

The report believes that neither Trump nor Chinese leader Xi Jinping wants conflict over Taiwan at the moment, as both have more pressing problems to deal with, but the situation might change if they are surrounded with yes-men. Ian Easton, a fellow at the Project 2049 Institute and author of "The Chinese Invasion Threat," was quoted as saying that as Xi becomes more of a dictator, he might be misled to exercise military power against Taiwan.