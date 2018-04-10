Video shows Taiwanese temps tossing PChome packages for fun

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwanese netizens are outraged after video surfaced of contract workers at a logistical shipping center tossing and kicking packages for fun.

A user of the Facebook group Breaking News Commune (爆料公社) yesterday (April 9) posted a video of workers laughing as they throw packages which appear to be labeled for customers of Taiwanese e-tailer PChome. In the video, a female employee rushes to grab a box and hurl it at another female employee.

She misses the mark and so picks up an even larger package and throws it at her coworker, who dodges it as it lands onto the hard warehouse floor. The woman who was targeted by the flying package then casually kicks it back toward the cart where she is loading other packages.

Two other employees are visible in the video and all appear to be laughing and find the tossing of customers' packages to be quite amusing. The employees are all dressed very casually, with two of the women wearing shorts, thus they are unlikely to be full-time employees of the post office, but rather short-term contract workers distributing packages for PChome.