China plans to build military base in Vanuatu: reports

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – China is reported to be engaging in discussions with Vanuatu about constructing a military base on the island nation, a move that has triggered concern of growing Chinese presence in the South Pacific region.

According to a report by Australia's Fairfax Media on Monday, if China were to build a military base in Vanuatu, the superpower could "sail warships on Australia’s doorstep." Though no formal proposal has been brought forward to the government of Vanuatu, it is believed Beijing’s plans could become a reality.

China is known to be seeking closer ties with Pacific island nations through development loans and infrastructure funds. Only last week, China announced plans to provide financial aid to Vanuatu for the construction of a number of government buildings and official residences, and early last year, Vanuatu received a donation of 14 military vehicles from China, Fairfax Media reported.

There are other signs, the report pointed out, that can be interpreted as China gaining prominence in the South Pacific, such as “Taiwanese trade offices closing in the region.”

Australia and the U.S. have been closely watching China’s moves and have conducted high-level talks over the possibility of a Chinese military outpost in such close proximity to Australia, the report said.