Could it be you? Taiwan Lottery is looking for NT$102 million jackpot winner

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Apparently somebody is either ignorant of him of her hitting Lotto 649 (大樂透) jackpot of NT$102 million or the winner is playing a game of suspense by deliberately delaying claiming the prize money.

Taiwan Lottery Co, operator of Taiwan’s public welfare lottery, has reportedly issued a notice in search of the sole NT$102 million jackpot winner of Lotto 649’s February 2 issue.

The winning numbers for the jackpot are 01, 02, 10, 11, 26, 43, with the special number of 40.

According to Taiwan Lottery, the winner bought the jackpot winning ticket in Taitung City, eastern Taiwan, and the deadline for claiming the prize money is May 2, about three weeks from now.

Taiwan Lottery reminded people traveling to Taitung shortly before the Lunar New Year or residents of the Taitung area who had bought Lotto 649 tickets to check their tickets to not miss out on the big fortune if one of them is the winner.