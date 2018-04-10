  1. Home
  2. Photo of the Day

Photo of the Day: Graffiti in Taipei riverside park 

Graffiti mural spotted in Taipei's Dajia Riverside Park

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/04/10 14:56

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Graffiti mural in the photo above was captured on Sunday (April 8) in Taipei's Dajia Riverside Park 大佳河濱公園.

Since 2005, the Taiwan government has opened up certain section riverside parks in Taipei and Taichung for graffiti artists to write on the walls. In 2007, Taipei's Department of Cultural Affairs began allowing graffiti on fences outside public construction sites. 

This piece, which is dated as 2018, has a local touch as the woman appears to be Asian and has the Chinese characters for "simple" (簡單, jiandan) tattooed on her right shoulder, while scrawled to the left are the English words "Easy Life."  


(Photo by Keoni Everington/Taiwan News)

The fine for writing graffiti on unauthorized areas in Taiwan is NT$6,000, though that amount is considered relatively low compared to other developed countries. 
graffiti
Mural
urban art

RELATED ARTICLES

Japan detains Taiwanese man over graffiti
2018/03/10 17:00
Fun photos from 'Fantasy World' 3D expo in Taipei
2018/02/26 09:59
Kaohsiung street artist announces plans for Taiwan's largest village of murals 
2017/11/10 14:40
Photo of the day: Hidden 3D dragon
2017/03/24 18:28
Photo of the Day: Three-eyed rabbit in Central Culture Park
2017/01/24 17:00