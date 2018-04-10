|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Hoskins Phi
|9
|28
|7
|12
|.429
|Owings Ari
|10
|30
|8
|12
|.400
|RFlaherty Atl
|9
|32
|7
|12
|.375
|Zobrist ChC
|8
|25
|2
|9
|.360
|Galvis SD
|11
|37
|3
|13
|.351
|Swanson Atl
|9
|37
|5
|13
|.351
|Eaton Was
|8
|29
|10
|10
|.345
|Harper Was
|10
|29
|11
|10
|.345
|Moran Pit
|8
|29
|5
|10
|.345
|Posey SF
|9
|29
|4
|10
|.345
|Home Runs
Harper, Washington, 6; Blackmon, Colorado, 4; 9 tied at 3.
|Runs Batted In
Polanco, Pittsburgh, 13; Harper, Washington, 12; Franco, Philadelphia, 12; FFreeman, Atlanta, 11; Tucker, Atlanta, 9; BAnderson, Miami, 9; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 9; 6 tied at 8.
|Pitching
; 13 tied at 2-0.