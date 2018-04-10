Millions of free onions up for grabs in Taiwan's Changhua County

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A field with millions of onions weighing around 1,000 tons in Changhua County has been opened up to the public over the past couple days due to a crash in the price of the vegetable, reported UDN.

A field of onions behind the back gate of Datong Elementary School in Changhua County's Shengang Township has been opened to the public to pick for free because its owner Ko Ming-chin (柯銘進) said that due to a bumper crop and a drop in the price of onions, he would actually lose money taking them to market to sell. Ko said he did not want to see the onions go to waste so he is letting members of the public harvest them for their own use and he anticipates that there will still be onions available tomorrow.

In addition to Shengang Township, people are flocking from nearby Hemei Township and even as far as Taichung to collect the free onions, as word of mouth has started to spread.

Ko said that the price of onions this year was exceptionally low, with a 13 kilogram bag only selling for NT$100. However, the cost of producing that amount was NT$150, thus he would be selling them at a loss.

He said that in better times, the onions sell for NT$200 to NT$300 per 13 kg bag, but he said currently sales are really flat and his freezer is stuffed with 1,000 tons of onions. Ko says he estimates the public has already picked about 1,200 tons of onions and he plans to allow them to pick another 200 to 300 tons.



People harvesting onions. (Photo from FB group 伸港，線西，和美小鎮大小事)