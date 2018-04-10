|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Toronto
|59
|22
|.728
|—
|x-Boston
|54
|26
|.675
|4½
|x-Philadelphia
|50
|30
|.625
|8½
|New York
|28
|53
|.346
|31
|Brooklyn
|28
|53
|.346
|31
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Miami
|43
|38
|.531
|—
|x-Washington
|42
|38
|.525
|½
|Charlotte
|35
|46
|.432
|8
|Atlanta
|24
|57
|.296
|19
|Orlando
|24
|57
|.296
|19
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Cleveland
|50
|31
|.617
|—
|x-Indiana
|48
|33
|.593
|2
|x-Milwaukee
|44
|37
|.543
|6
|Detroit
|38
|43
|.469
|12
|Chicago
|27
|54
|.333
|23
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Houston
|64
|16
|.800
|—
|x-San Antonio
|47
|34
|.580
|17½
|New Orleans
|47
|34
|.580
|17½
|Dallas
|24
|57
|.296
|40½
|Memphis
|22
|59
|.272
|42½
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Portland
|48
|33
|.593
|—
|x-Utah
|47
|33
|.588
|½
|x-Oklahoma City
|47
|34
|.580
|1
|Minnesota
|46
|35
|.568
|2
|Denver
|46
|35
|.568
|2
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Golden State
|58
|23
|.716
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|42
|39
|.519
|16
|L.A. Lakers
|34
|46
|.425
|23½
|Sacramento
|26
|55
|.321
|32
|Phoenix
|20
|61
|.247
|38
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
___
|Sunday's Games
Atlanta 112, Boston 106
Indiana 123, Charlotte 117
Philadelphia 109, Dallas 97
Memphis 130, Detroit 117
Toronto 112, Orlando 101
Utah 112, L.A. Lakers 97
Golden State 117, Phoenix 100
|Monday's Games
Toronto 108, Detroit 98
Brooklyn 114, Chicago 105
Cleveland 123, New York 109
Oklahoma City 115, Miami 93
Milwaukee 102, Orlando 86
Minnesota 113, Memphis 94
San Antonio 98, Sacramento 85
Denver 88, Portland 82
New Orleans 113, L.A. Clippers 100
|Tuesday's Games
Charlotte at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Washington, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Golden State at Utah, 9 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Brooklyn at Boston, 8 p.m.
Denver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
New York at Cleveland, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Miami, 8 p.m.
Washington at Orlando, 8 p.m.
Houston at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Utah at Portland, 10:30 p.m.