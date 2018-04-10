Taiwan Navy’s Dunmu Fleet arrives in Nicaragua for joint training

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - The Taiwan Navy's Dunmu Fleet arrived in Nicaragua on Monday for joint training exercises, and the visit is set to strengthen ties with country's Central American and Caribbean allies.

Nicaraguan and Taiwanese officials were quoted as saying by AFP news agency that the fleet comprising three ships will be docking in Corinto during their stay. The three vessels are the Panshi Fast Combat Support Ship, Cheng Kung-class frigate, and Kangding-class frigate.

The fleet is said to carry out a series of training exercises intended to strengthen the relationship between Taiwan and its allies in Central American and Caribbean regions.

Officials told local reporters that the visit in Nicaragua will last for only three days, before moving on to port calls in the Marshall Islands, the Republic of El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala and Dominican Republic.