  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBA--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2018/04/10 12:02
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Cano Sea 8 27 8 11 .407
MChapman Oak 11 40 9 15 .375
EEscobar Min 6 24 4 9 .375
Gregorius NYY 10 32 10 12 .375
Mauer Min 7 24 4 9 .375
Bogaerts Bos 9 38 7 14 .368
Betts Bos 9 33 8 12 .364
Andrus Tex 12 47 7 17 .362
Simmons LAA 11 47 10 17 .362
Altuve Hou 11 42 7 15 .357
Smoak Tor 11 42 8 15 .357
Home Runs

Dozier, Minnesota, 4; Davidson, Chicago, 4; 16 tied at 3.

Runs Batted In

Gallo, Texas, 10; Gregorius, New York, 10; Smoak, Toronto, 10; Correa, Houston, 9; Upton, Los Angeles, 9; Cabrera, Detroit, 9; Devers, Boston, 9; Bogaerts, Boston, 9; Donaldson, Toronto, 9; 7 tied at 8.

Pitching

Bleier, Baltimore, 2-0; Porcello, Boston, 2-0; Severino, New York, 2-0; Junis, Kansas City, 2-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 2-0; Leake, Seattle, 2-0; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 2-0; Hatcher, Oakland, 2-0; Morton, Houston, 2-0; Verlander, Houston, 2-0.