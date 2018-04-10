|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Cano Sea
|8
|27
|8
|11
|.407
|MChapman Oak
|11
|40
|9
|15
|.375
|EEscobar Min
|6
|24
|4
|9
|.375
|Gregorius NYY
|10
|32
|10
|12
|.375
|Mauer Min
|7
|24
|4
|9
|.375
|Bogaerts Bos
|9
|38
|7
|14
|.368
|Betts Bos
|9
|33
|8
|12
|.364
|Andrus Tex
|12
|47
|7
|17
|.362
|Simmons LAA
|11
|47
|10
|17
|.362
|Altuve Hou
|11
|42
|7
|15
|.357
|Smoak Tor
|11
|42
|8
|15
|.357
|Home Runs
Dozier, Minnesota, 4; Davidson, Chicago, 4; 16 tied at 3.
|Runs Batted In
Gallo, Texas, 10; Gregorius, New York, 10; Smoak, Toronto, 10; Correa, Houston, 9; Upton, Los Angeles, 9; Cabrera, Detroit, 9; Devers, Boston, 9; Bogaerts, Boston, 9; Donaldson, Toronto, 9; 7 tied at 8.
|Pitching
Bleier, Baltimore, 2-0; Porcello, Boston, 2-0; Severino, New York, 2-0; Junis, Kansas City, 2-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 2-0; Leake, Seattle, 2-0; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 2-0; Hatcher, Oakland, 2-0; Morton, Houston, 2-0; Verlander, Houston, 2-0.