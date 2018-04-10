England diver Daley out of Commonwealth Games platform event

GOLD COAST, Australia (AP) — England diver Tom Daley has withdrawn from the 10-meter platform event at the Commonwealth Games because of a recurring hip injury.

British Swimming issued a statement Tuesday saying the technical dives required in the platform event "put enormous physical strain on Tom's body," but that Daley would still compete in the men's synchronized platform with England teammate Daniel Goodfellow.

"Due to prior illness and with his hips being the determining factor, some of the dives Tom was due to demonstrate in the individual event would be too dangerous and impactful on his body," the statement said.

Daley, a former world champion in the platform and bronze medalist at the 2012 Olympics, said he was "devastated" to have to withdraw from the individual competition.

"I have been training so hard ... the hardest thing for any athlete is coping with an injury, especially when it means they can't compete in what they have been working towards," Daley said.

The games' diving competition begins Wednesday. Daley and Goodfellow are scheduled to compete Friday.