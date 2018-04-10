Taiwan eyes becoming 3rd-party in WTO US-China trade dispute talks

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - As Chinese officials have brought complaints to the World Trade Organization (WTO) dispute settlement body on U.S. tariffs linked to IP issues, Taiwan is seeking to participate in the dispute settlement proceedings amid the U.S.-China trade war, to safeguard its own economic interest.

Beijing has sought consultations with the United States in a WTO dispute body as counteractions against its announced tariffs on US$60 billion worth of Chinese imports on grounds of alleged theft of U.S. intellectual property.

Taiwan's economic officials told the Central News Agency on Tuesday that Taiwan is requesting to join the case as a third party in order to safeguard the nation's economic interests, since the island country has a material interest at stake. Taiwan has been a major trading partner to the two countries and is expected to be significantly affected by the trade war.

The officials said that the government is hoping to have advanced knowledge of the consultation results to properly respond to the development and prevent local business from significant losses.

Apart from Taiwan, the major trading partners of the two countries including Japan, Ukraine, EU and Saudi Arabia reportedly have tendered request to join the case as the third parties.

The U.S. and China have rights to block third party participation in the proceedings, according to WTO rules.