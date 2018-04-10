  1. Home
National League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/10 11:32
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 8 1 .889
Atlanta 6 4 .600
Washington 5 5 .500
Philadelphia 4 5 .444 4
Miami 3 7 .300
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Pittsburgh 7 2 .778
Chicago 5 4 .556 2
Milwaukee 6 5 .545 2
St. Louis 4 6 .400
Cincinnati 2 7 .222 5
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 7 2 .778
San Francisco 4 4 .500
Colorado 5 6 .455 3
Los Angeles 3 6 .333 4
San Diego 3 8 .273 5

___

Sunday's Games

Miami 6, Philadelphia 3

Pittsburgh 5, Cincinnati 0

Chicago Cubs 3, Milwaukee 0

Houston 4, San Diego 1

Arizona 4, St. Louis 1

Atlanta 4, Colorado 0

L.A. Dodgers 2, San Francisco 1, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 6, Washington 5, 12 innings

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 4, 10 innings

Philadelphia 6, Cincinnati 5

Washington 2, Atlanta 0

N.Y. Mets 4, Miami 2

San Diego 7, Colorado 6

Arizona at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh (Nova 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 0-1), 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta (Foltynewicz 1-0) at Washington (Strasburg 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Bailey 0-2) at Philadelphia (Nola 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-0) at Miami (Smith 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Suter 1-1) at St. Louis (Martinez 1-1), 8:15 p.m.

San Diego (Lucchesi 0-0) at Colorado (Anderson 0-0), 8:40 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Arizona (Corbin 2-0) at San Francisco (Cueto 1-0), 10:15 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.